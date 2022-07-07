News
EU will not let Russia use G20 for propaganda - spokesperson
Published July 07,2022
The European Union is not going to let Russia use a G20 meeting of top diplomats in Bali for political propaganda, EU foreign affairs spokesperson Nabila Massrali said in a statement.
The EU is committed to the success of the summit and will not allow "Moscow to abuse [the] G20 as its own propaganda platform," Massarali told a Brussels press conference.
"Russia's high-level political participation at the G20 meeting may pose a threat to the G20's credibility, efficiency and relevance," Massarali added.
Massarali said Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine "excludes any business as usual" but the commission did not want to the G20 paralysed as a result of a boycott.
The commission is not skipping the meeting, Massarali said, as the G20 forum is too important to risk paralysing with a boycott. However Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine "excludes any business as usual" at the summit, she added.