British Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Brandon Lewis walks outside 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, June 14, 2022 (REUTERS)

Britain's minister for Northern Ireland, Brandon Lewis, quit on Thursday, saying he no longer believed the values of honesty, integrity and mutual respect were being upheld by Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government.

Lewis joined around 40 politicians who have quit government positions in the last two days in an effort to force Johnson out of power. Helen Whately, a junior treasury minister, also quit on Thursday.