Another UK lawmaker resigns from government role

British Conservative party lawmaker Craig Williams said on Wednesday he had resigned as a parliamentary private secretary (PPS) in the finance ministry, the latest government member to quit in protest at Prime Minister Boris Johnson's leadership.

"After the recent vote of confidence, I had given my support to you, with one last benefit of doubt. I believed it was right that we draw a line under previous events and focus on rebuilding trust," Williams said. "It has now become apparent ... that this is becoming impossible."