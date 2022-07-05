UK CABINET MINISTER RESIGNS IN PROTEST AT BORIS JOHNSONS LEADERSHIP

British Health Secretary Sajid Javid and finance minister Rishi Sunak resigned on Tuesday after a slew of scandals undermined the government of Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

In his resignation letter to Johnson, Javid said "it is clear to me that this situation will not change under your leadership -- and you have therefore lost my confidence too".

Sunak said he had reluctantly come to the conclusion that "we cannot continue like this. The public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously".