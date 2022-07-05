Israel threatens ‘variety of tools’ amid maritime tension with Lebanon

Israel has threatened to use a "variety of tools" amid tension with Lebanon over a maritime gas field between the two countries.

Israeli Energy Minister Karine Elharrar visited the disputed Karish field on Tuesday, days after the Israeli army shot down three unarmed drones fired by Lebanese group Hezbollah over the region.

"The Karish field is an economic-strategic asset of the State of Israel," Elharrar said in a statement following her visit.

"Any attempt to damage the rig, which is in Israel's economic waters, will be answered with the variety of tools at our disposal," she added, without providing further details.

"The start of the natural gas production from Karish, which is expected in September, is essential for the Israeli and global energy economy," the Israeli minister said.

Hezbollah said the three drones were fired into the Karish field for a "reconnaissance mission."

Lebanon and Israel are engaged in a dispute over a maritime area that is 860 square kilometers (332 square miles), according to maps sent by both counties to the UN in 2011.

The area is rich in natural gas and oil. Five sessions of indirect negotiations were held between Lebanon and Israel under UN sponsorship and US mediation. The last round of talks was in May 2021 but it was stuck because of major differences.