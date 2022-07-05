German president to attend anniversary service for flood victims

Commemorative events are to be held across western Germany to mark the anniversary of the flood disaster that killed around 200 people last year.



A service in the town of Euskirchen in the state of North Rhine Westphalia will take place on July 14 and will be attended by the President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, state government spokesman Christian Wiermer announced on Tuesday.



Wiermer said that the president will take part in an ecumenical service organized by the Catholic and Protestant churches and attended by the families of the victims.



The memorial service is due to be held in the Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, which was itself affected by the floods. After the service, Steinmeier and North Rhine Westphalia Premier Hendrik Wüst plan to meet bereaved relatives.



Relief organizations and municipal representatives of the regions affected by the floods are expected to attend the memorial service, as are other representatives of the state government, the state parliament and the churches.



Forty nine people died in the flooding in North Rhine-Westphalia alone, with damage there estimated at around €13 billion ($13.3 billion).



In the Ahr valley in the neighbouring state of Rhineland-Palatinate, the flash flood on July 14 and 15, 2021, claimed as many as 134 lives.



Aas in North Rhine Westphalia, there will be a commemorative event, this time in the spa gardens of Bad Neuenahr for up to 2,000 visitors.



Before that, Steinmeier is expected to visit the Ahr valley communities of Altenahr and Dernau. Meetings with those affected, volunteers and local politicians are planned, the president's office said.



Last week, the state parliament of North Rhine Westphalia decided to continue the committee of inquiry into the flood disaster in the new legislative period.



