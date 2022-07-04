UKRAINE NOT EXPECTING ANY MOVE FROM NATO ON KVIYS MEMBERSHIP

NATO will not change its stance on Ukraine's membership in the near future, the country's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said on Monday.

Speaking to a Ukrainian news site, Kuleba said he does not currently see any potential for NATO to change its policy regarding Ukraine's membership.

Highlighting Ukraine's determination to integrate into NATO, he said: "But in the short term, I do not see the potential for NATO to change its stance like the EU and start doing tangible things to accept Ukraine into the alliance."

Also, pointing out that the unofficial decision on Ukraine was taken by NATO, Kuleba said: "The alliance will play subsidiary roles as a union so that Russia does not use the argument that it is at war with NATO.

"Now they have restructured their aid packages, something will happen there, but strategically it has been decided that NATO will not be at the forefront of supporting Ukraine," he added.

He also noted that as a NATO member, "a very strong distinction" must be made between aid coming from the US and NATO.

Russia began its war on Ukraine, which it calls a "special military operation," on Feb. 24.