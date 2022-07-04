Russia to lift COVID-19 restrictions on land border crossing from July 15

 Contact Us
Published July 04,2022
People wait in line to get a coronavirus, Covid-19, vaccine at a vaccination center in Sokolniki Park in Moscow (AFP File Photo)

Russia will lift restrictions on crossing the land border from July 15, which was imposed in 2020 after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the country's emergency task force said on Monday.

The decision was taken due to the country's improved COVID-19 position.

"Following the results of the crisis center's discussion, a decision was made to lift the epidemic-related temporary restrictions on crossing the state border of the Russian Federation starting on July 15, 2022," the statement said.

Earlier on June 14, Russia lifted restrictions on the entry of foreign citizens arriving by air and sea.

Since Dec. 2019, the pandemic has claimed more than 6.33 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with almost 550 million cases reported worldwide, according to the U.S. John Hopkins University.