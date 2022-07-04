Israeli PM set to visit France for talks on Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid is set to travel to France on Tuesday for talks with French President Emmanuel Macron on Iran's nuclear deal.



According to Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper, Lapid will voice Israel's concern over "the possible resumption of the Iran nuclear deal and the removal of sanctions on the Iranian Revolutionary Guards Corps from the US list of terror entities."



The Israeli daily said Lapid and Macron enjoy "an excellent relationship" and that the Israeli premier considers the French president as "closest to him" among European leaders.



Lapid's office has yet to confirm the visit, which will be his first overseas trip since he became prime minister last week.