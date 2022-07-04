Hamas delegation in Algeria to attend independence celebrations

A Hamas delegation headed by the group's political chief, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived late Sunday in Algeria upon an invitation from President Abdelmadjid Tebboune.



The delegation will attend celebrations of the 60th anniversary of Algeria's independence, Hamas said in a statement.



"The Palestinian people and their resistance look at the Algerian revolution as a source of inspiration for liberating Palestine," the Palestinian group said.



The Hamas delegation consists of senior members, Khalil Al-Hayya and Sami Abu Zuhri and the group's representative in Algeria, Mohamed Othman.



The Hamas statement called on Algeria "to remain a firm supporter of the Palestinian people and opponent of all forms of cooperation and normalization with the (Israeli) occupation."



The Algerian War of Independence took place between 1954 and 1962 and ended with the departure of the French forces after 130 years of occupation.