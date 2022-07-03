MAGNITUDE 5.2 EARTHQUAKE STRIKES CHINAS XINJIANG UYGHUR AUTONOMOUS REGION

A magnitude 5.2 earthquake struck northwestern China's Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region early Sunday, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

The epicenter with a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles) was recorded at 6.02 a.m. local time (2202GMT) in the county of Akqi on the border of the Kizilsu Kyrgyz Autonomous Prefecture, the center said.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or damage.

On Saturday, a 5.1-magnitude earthquake jolted the same region's southwestern Pishan county of the Hotan Prefecture.