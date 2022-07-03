News World At least six dead in missile attacks in Slovyansk, mayor says

At least six dead in missile attacks in Slovyansk, mayor says

DPA WORLD Published July 03,2022 Subscribe

At least six people were killed and 15 wounded in missile attacks on the eastern Ukrainian city of Slovyansk, according to Mayor Vadym Lyakh.



A child was among the dead. It was the "heaviest attack in recent times," Lyakh said on Facebook, adding that civilian objects were hit, not military facilities. The information could not be independently verified.



In Kharkiv, also in eastern Ukraine, at least three people were killed and one injured in shelling, according to regional commander Oleh Syniehubov. Shelling was also reported in the town of Kramatorsk, but there were initially no reports of casualties.

