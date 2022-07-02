France, UK vow to support Ukraine in war for freedom

The UK and France on Friday pledged to support Ukraine in its war for freedom, according to a statement by UK's Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office.

They also agreed to strengthen security and economic ties, which they described as critical in combating an increasingly antipathetic Russia and an encroaching China.

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss met France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Catherine Colonna in Paris to discuss the need to maintain the two countries' commitment and cooperation with each other.

The two agreed to maintain strong ties in light of a global situation dominated by Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as high inflation, trade and supply chain challenges caused by the global pandemic and Brexit.

The meeting comes after two weeks of heady international relations, including a G7 meeting in Munich, Germany and a NATO summit in Madrid.

The ministers took the lead by concurring on their countries' united response to Russia's aggression.

"The two agreed to build on the summits to maintain international unity in supporting Ukraine's fight for freedom and self-determination," according to the statement.

Assistance to Ukraine would be increased with sanctions being a key point on which both Truss and Colonna could see eye-to-eye as a deterrent, the foreign ministers vowed. Security and strong economic ties, they put forth, will be paramount to combatting an increasingly antipathetic Russia and an encroaching China.

With two weeks gatherings where world leaders traded opinions on a multitude of issues, close neighbors UK and France understand that there are rifts in need of repair and a convivial status in need of sustaining.

That understanding involves the Northern Ireland Protocol, brought to the table by Truss, who highlighted the need for the UK to fix elements in it to uphold the Good Friday Agreement. The European Union has not been willing to make necessary changes to the protocol. She said the UK is doing so, which will only further strengthen ties between the two countries.

Truss and Colonna discussed their desire to take their work forward and deepen cooperation, especially after Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson and French President Emmanuel Macron, had done the same in recent discussions.

An as-yet-to-be-announced UK-France summit will take place in the near future.