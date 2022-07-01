Czech Republic takes over EU Council presidency from France

The Czech Republic is taking over the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the second time it has done so since the country joined the EU in 2004.



To mark the occasion, European Commission President President Ursula von der Leyen and Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will meet at Litomysl Castle on Friday. The UNESCO World Heritage Site is located about 160 kilometres east of Prague.



During its six-month chairmanship, the Czech Republic plans to focus on the war in Ukraine and its consequences. This includes coping with the influx of refugees and improving energy security.



The motto, "Europe as a task," is based on a speech by former Czech President Vaclav Havel.



The Czech Republic takes over the presidency from France on Friday and will be responsible until the end of the year for, among other things, mediating compromises on controversial EU projects.



Numerous ministerial meetings and at least one summit of the 27 heads of state and government are planned in the Czech Republic.

