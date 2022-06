Türkiye not interested in tensions with Greece, it should be held accountable for violating airspace: Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Thursday that Türkiye is not interested in tensions with Greece, adding that it was Greece who has violated his country's airspace 147 times and it needs to be held accountable for that.

"You cannot violate our airspace 147 times and get annoyed when Air Forces answer to you," he said.

"Them going to those islands to arm them is contrary to the treaties. They should first read these treaties and act upon them".