Italy issues intense heat warning for 22 cities

Italy's highest "red alert" heat warning is in effect for 22 cities - including Rome, Palermo, Naples, Florence and Bologna - as a persistent heatwave bakes the country, the Health Ministry announced on Thursday.



Meteorologists expect temperatures of just under 40 degrees in Rome and large swathes of the south this weekend. Experts told people to stay out of the sun between 11 am and 6 pm and to avoid crowded places.



Meanwhile, the situation on Italy's longest river, the Po, continues to worsen. According to an update issued by monitors on Wednesday, recent rains barely made a dent in the severe drought conditions. The river remains very low in stretches.



Because of the low level, salt water has penetrated the riverbed at the mouth of the Adriatic Sea, some 30 kilometres inland.



