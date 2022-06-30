Erdoğan urges new push to end war in Ukraine

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday called for an intensified effort to end the war in Ukraine, adding that there were "no losers in a just peace".

Erdoğan said Turkiye was trying to pursue "a balanced policy" because of its heavy reliance on Russian energy imports.

Turkiye has supplied Ukraine with armed drones and other weapons, but Erdoğan also enjoys a close working relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We should intensify our diplomatic efforts for a long-lasting ceasefire," Erdoğan told reporters at the end of a NATO summit focused on Russia's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.