Erdoğan holds closed-door meeting with Dutch PM in Madrid

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Madrid.

The closed-door meeting is the seventh bilateral contact of the Turkish leader at the high-level summit in the Spanish capital.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun, presidential spokesperson İbrahim Kalın, intelligence service head Hakan Fidan and Osman Aşkın Bak, head of the Turkish delegation to NATO Parliamentary Assembly, also attended the meeting.

Earlier Thursday, Erdoğan met with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

The Turkish president held separate meetings with his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron, European Council President Charles Michel, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and U.S. President Joe Biden on Wednesday.