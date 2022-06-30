338 PEOPLE KILLED IN ETHIOPIAS OROMIYA REGION - SPOKESWOMAN

At least 338 people were killed in the western part of Ethiopia's Oromiya region earlier this month, the Prime Minister's spokeswoman said on Thursday.

Oromiya, home to Ethiopia's largest ethnic group and others, has experienced unrest for many years, rooted in grievances about political marginalisation and neglect by the central government.

"Per data I have received from the Oromiya region yesterday, the number of victims identified so far rests at 338," the Prime Minister's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum told reporters.





