Turkish leader Erdoğan attends family photo shoot at NATO summit

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday attended a family photo shoot at the NATO summit.

The leaders posed for a family photo following the official welcoming ceremony at the IFEMA Convention Center in Madrid.

Ahead of the photo shoot, Erdoğan shook hands with Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

In the photograph, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson stood to Erdoğan's right, while Slovenian Prime Minister Robert Golob stood to his left.

Later, the Turkish president shook hands with his US counterpart Joe Biden, Johnson, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama, and Stoltenberg -- and exchanged greetings.

The leaders then moved on to the first session on Ukraine.