Stoltenberg: New NATO security doctrine to address China 'challenge'

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg expects allies to address the "direct threat of Russia" to the alliance in a new security doctrine to be agreed at a leaders summit on Wednesday.



"I expect that allies will agree that China poses or is a challenge to our values, to our interests, and to our security," Stoltenberg said, arriving at the summit on a sunny Madrid morning.



In NATO's current Strategic Concept from 2010, a blueprint for the alliance's mission and security tasks, "China is not mentioned with a single word," Stoltenberg said.



"China is not an adversary, but of course we need to take into account the consequences of our security when we see China investing heavily in new modern military capacity," the NATO chief said.

