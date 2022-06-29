Frequency of shelling in Lysychansk is 'enormous': regional governor

The frequency of shelling on Lysychansk, a city in eastern Ukraine under Russian attack, is "enormous", the regional governor of Lugansk said on Wednesday.

Lysychansk "is constantly being shelled with large calibres. The fighting is continuing at the outskirts of the city. The Russian army is trying to attack constantly," Sergiy Gaiday told Ukrainian television, later posting the video on his Telegram channel.

"Now there is a peak of fighting. The frequency of shelling is enormous," he said, adding that there were still about 15,000 civilians remaining in the city which had a population of nearly 100,000 before the war.

However, their evacuation "might be dangerous at the moment", he said.

The Russians "brought in big numbers of vehicles, enormous number of people. Shelling and attacks do not stop," Gaiday said.

After several weeks of fighting, during which dozens of civilians were killed, Moscow has already taken control of the neighbouring city of Severodonetsk, and is now setting its sights on Lysychansk.

It is the last major city the Russians need to take over in the Lugansk region, one of two provinces in the large Donbas region that Moscow wants to control completely.

Pavlo Kyrylenko, governor of the other region, Donetsk, said that one civilian had been killed on Wednesday and eight others injured.

"Unfortunately, every day there are dead and injured people among the civilians in Donetsk region. The front line is under constant shelling," Kyrylenko said in video also posted on Telegram.

"Our joint task is to liberate the territory and evacuate the population. This is very needed and this is extremely complicated."