Biden thanks Erdoğan for efforts on NATO expansion, grain exports in meeting

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan met Wednesday with the President of the United States Joe Biden on the sidelines of the NATO Summit in Madrid.

As Biden thanked Erdoğan for the support he gave regarding Finland and Sweden's NATO bids, he also said that he appreciated his work to try to get the grain out of Ukraine.

Erdoğan, for his part, said that the steps to be taken on NATO's reinforcement "will especially contribute" during the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

He added that he hopes diplomacy will help open doors to get the grain out of Ukraine.

"We are trying to solve the issue with a balanced policy, and we hope to have results with it," he said.