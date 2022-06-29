Biden concerned about NKorea nuclear weapons

U.S. President Joe Biden says he is "deeply concerned" that North Korea might test a nuclear weapon.

Biden discussed the threats from Pyongyang with Washington's Asian allies Japan and South Korea on Wednesday, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Spain.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said a nuclear missile test by North Korea should be met with a coordinated reaction from the three countries present at the meeting.

"I hope that response can be taken at a trilateral level," he said.

There were concerns that North Korea might test a missile while Biden visited South Korea and Japan last month. It ended up firing three ballistic missiles shortly after Biden left for home.