TURKIYES DECISION POWERFUL SHOT IN THE ARM FOR NATO UNITY- US OFFICIAL

Turkiye's decision 'powerful shot in the arm for NATO unity'- US official

President Joe Biden supports a deal that will allow Finland and Sweden to join NATO, a senior U.S. official said on Tuesday, adding that Turkiye's decision was a "powerful shot in the arm" for NATO unity.

Turkiye dropped its opposition to Finland and Sweden joining NATO in time for the alliance's annual summit in Madrid.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, the official said the agreement will allow for an expansion of the 30-member alliance and mark "a significant sea change in the security posture."

Biden and Erdoğan are expected to meet on the sidelines of the summit on Wednesday.