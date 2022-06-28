News World NATO must be prepared to fight to defend its territory: British general

Speaking at the Royal United Services Institute land warfare conference in London, General Patrick Sanders -- the chief of the general staff (CGS) -- said in a statement: "Russia is likely to emerge from the conflict in Ukraine as an even greater threat to European security. it is essential NATO has the forces in place to deter future land grabs by Russia."

DPA WORLD Published June 28,2022