GHISLAINE MAXWELL SENTENCED TO 20 YEARS IN PRISON FOR ROLE IN JEFFREY EPSTEINS SEX TRAFFICKING RING

Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for role in Jeffrey Epstein's sex trafficking ring

Disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell was sentenced Tuesday to 20 years in prison for her role in the sex trafficking ring that took down former financier Jeffrey Epstein.

"My association with Epstein will permanently stain me," Maxwell said at her sentencing hearing.

She apologized to her victims and said she empathized with them and that meeting Epstein was "the biggest regret" of her life.

Maxwell also added that she hoped her sentence would allow the victims "peace and finality".

The 60-year-old Maxwell was convicted in December of recruiting and trafficking four teenage girls for sexual abuse by Epstein, who was her boyfriend at the time of the crimes.

Sarah Ransome, one of the victims who did not testify at the trial, spoke outside the court alongside fellow accuser Elizabeth Stein.

"Ghislaine must die in prison because I've been in hell and back for the last 17 years," said Ransome.

"I was 10 years old when Liz Stein was being trafficked. I was 10. That is how long this sex trafficking ring has been going on for," she said. "And it should have just taken one survivor to come forward for us to be taken seriously. It should not have been this hard."

Maxwell's crimes took place over a 10-year period between 1994 and 2004.

Judge Alison Nathan said Maxwell's conduct was "heinous and predatory" and in addition to her two-decade sentence imposed a $750,000 fine.

"Ms. Maxwell worked with Epstein to select young victims who were vulnerable and played a pivotal role in facilitating sexual abuse," said Nathan.

Epstein killed himself in a New York City jail cell in 2019 while awaiting his sex trafficking trial.