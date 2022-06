G7 vows to drive up costs for Russia over Ukraine war: Scholz

The world's top industrialised powers vowed to make Russia pay for its invasion of Ukraine, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday, stressing that "Putin must not be allowed to win".

"The G7 stands united in its support for Ukraine," Scholz told a press conference after a summit of G7 leaders.

"We will continue to keep up and drive up the economic and political costs of this war for President (Vladimir) Putin and his regime."