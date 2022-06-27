UKS TRUSS: I EXPECT PASSAGE OF N. IRELAND BILL TO RE-ESTABLISH INSTITUTIONS

British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Monday that the passage of a proposed law to override parts of the government's Brexit deal with the European Union would lead to Northern Ireland's political institutions being re-established.

"It is our expectation that the passage of this bill will result in the institutions being established," Truss told parliament.

Truss also said that triggering Article 16 would not resolve the fundamental issues in the Northern Island Protocol, saying they don't rule out using it further down the line.