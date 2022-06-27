Türkiye to start new operations in Syria, express on summit hypocrisy displayed on terrorist organizations: President

Türkiye will start new military operations as soon as preparations on the Syrian border are completed, the Turkish president said on Monday.

After chairing a Cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Türkiye's anti-terror operations in Iraq continue successfully.

About the upcoming NATO summit in Spain, Erdoğan said: "Tomorrow we will go to the NATO Summit in Spain, and we will do whatever is necessary, in line with the rights and interests of our country."

He went on to say that hypocrisy displayed by some countries regarding terrorist organizations, such as PKK/YPG and Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), will be expressed at the summit with documents.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people.

FETO orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in Türkiye, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions; particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Erdoğan also said that Türkiye has discovered $1 billion worth of oil reserves in the southern Adana province.