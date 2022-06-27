Russian missile hit 'crowded' shopping mall in central Ukraine, casualties reported

A Russian missile strike hit a crowded shopping centre in the central Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk on Monday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

He said more than 1,000 people were in the shopping centre at the time of the attack. He gave no details of casualties but said: "It is impossible to even imagine the number of victims."

"It's useless to hope for decency and humanity from Russia," Zelenskiy wrote on Telegram.

City mayor Vitaliy Meletskiy said the strike had caused deaths and injuries, but gave no figures.

A senior official said separately that at least two people were killed and 20 wounded in the strike.

Kyrylo Tymoshenko, deputy head of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's office, said nine of the wounded were in serious condition following the missile strike on the city of Kremenchuk.

Kremenchuk, an industrial city of 217,000 before Russia's Feb. 24 invasion of Ukraine, is the site of Ukraine's biggest oil refinery.