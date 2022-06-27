Russia sanctions 43 more Canadian citizens

In a retaliatory move, Russia on Monday imposed sanctions on 43 more Canadian citizens, barring them from entering the country.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the step was taken in response to Canada's sanctions against senior management of Russian companies and their family members.

Those sanctioned include federal and regional officials, members of the ruling Liberal Party, and public figures.

The total number of Canadian citizens barred from entering Russia on a permanent basis now stands at 701.

"In conditions when the ruling in Canada regime of Justin Trudeau stubbornly pursues a course of militant Russophobia, the Russian side reserves the right to take countermeasures in response to the openly hostile actions of Ottawa," the ministry said.