'Price of freedom worth paying', says Johnson of Ukraine

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday drew parallels with the allies' victory over Nazi Germany as he defended the West's backing for Ukraine as a price "worth paying".

"Just remember, it took the democracies in the middle of the last century a long time to recognise that they have to resist tyranny and aggression," and that it was very expensive, he told the BBC, referring to the second World War.

"But what it bought with the defeat of the dictators, particularly of Nazi Germany, it bought decades and decades of stability," he said.

"The price of freedom is worth paying," he stressed.

As the economic repercussions of Russia's invasion of Ukraine accelerate, bringing soaring consumer prices, food shortages and energy crunches, fears are growing of a rumbling blowback.

G7 leaders have invited the heads of states of five developing nations, in a bid to get broader support for their backing of Ukraine.