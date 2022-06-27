News World One dead after knife attack at asylum seeker accommodation in Germany

A knife-wielding attacker stabbed several people in a shelter for asylum-seekers in southern Germany, killing one man and wounding at least five people, German news agency dpa reported Monday.

In this video still imgage police and emergency services stand at an asylum seeker shelter after a knife attack in Kressbronn, Germany, Sunday, June 26, 2022 (AP)

A 31-year-old man has been detained in south-western Germany, accused of stabbing several people in a shelter for asylum seekers.



One man was killed and at least five people were injured in the knife attack late on Sunday, police said on Monday.



The man, also a resident at the accommodation in the small town of Kressbronn on Lake Constance, allegedly knocked on the doors of the rooms on Sunday evening and stabbed whomever opened the doors.



One man died on the spot. One seriously injured man was flown to hospital by helicopter. Four others were taken to hospital by ambulance.



The officers arrested the suspect in front of the building. His motive and further background of the crime were initially unclear.


























