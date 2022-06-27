New Zealand announces over $2.8 million in non-lethal military support for Ukraine

New Zealand on Monday announced 4.5 million New Zealand dollars ($2.8 million) in additional non-lethal military support for Ukraine, according to an official statement.

The support was announced just a day ahead of the NATO summit in Madrid which Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is expected to attend.

"We are also contributing a further $4.5 million via the NATO Trust Fund for priority non-lethal military supplies. This includes items like military first aid kits, fuel, communications equipment and rations. This is on top of $4.24 million to the NATO fund announced in March," said Ardern in a statement.

She also extended the deployment of intelligence, logistics and liaison officers of the country's army in the UK, Germany, and Belgium until the end of November this year.

Ardern said her country is also backing international efforts to ensure legal accountability, including for war crimes and crimes against humanity.

"Russia's continued assault on Ukraine is a blatant attack on innocent lives and the sovereignty of another country. Our response has not only included the condemnation of Russia's actions, but practical support for Ukraine," Ardern added.

So far, New Zealand has dispatched $33 million in aid to Ukraine and imposed trade and economic sanctions against Russian officials.

More than 4,634 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war started on Feb. 24, according to the UN.

More than 14 million people have been forced to flee their homes, including over 8 million that have fled to other countries, the UN stated.













