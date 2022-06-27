News World Moscow: More than 40 Ukrainian soldiers killed in Mykolaiv attack

Russian troops killed more than 40 Ukrainian soldiers in the Mykolaiv region in south-eastern Ukraine, the Defence Ministry in Moscow has said.



Russia's forces also destroyed military equipment near the village of Vysunsk on Sunday, the ministry said.



A total of 24 command posts were destroyed in several areas, it said, although the information could not be independently verified.



Moscow also confirmed missile attacks on Kyiv on Sunday, but denied having hit a residential building, saying the attack was aimed at the Artem arms factory.



Ukraine had presumably used anti-aircraft missiles, one of which probably crashed into a residential building, Moscow said.



However, Kyiv has blamed Russian missiles for the attack in which one person was killed and several injured.



