Georgia temporarily closes land border with Russia due to heavy rains

Georgia temporarily closed its border with Russia on Monday due to heavy rains in the mountainous region between the two countries, local authorities announced.

"Due to an emergency situation, all types of customs control procedures have been suspended," the revenue service of Georgia's finance ministry, which manages border checkpoints, said in a statement on its website.

"As a result of heavy rainfall and overflowing rivers, a section of the road connecting Georgia and Russia was damaged," it added.

There is only one official crossing between Georgia and Russia on the mountainous 900-km (559-mile) border between the two countries. Videos on social media showed cars struggling to navigate a heavily flooded road and small landslides.

Georgian authorities said the border - a major route for cargo shipments between the two countries - would be reopened after the weather improves and the road has been repaired.