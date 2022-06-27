Czech train crash kills one, injures five

A train driver died and five people were injured when a high-speed train ploughed into a locomotive in the eastern Czech Republic on Monday, rescuers said.

The driver of the Pendolino express train died and another employee suffered a light injury in the crash at Bohumin station, about 300 kilometres (185 miles) east of Prague.

Four people on the switcher, a manoeuvering locomotive, were also treated for injuries on site and then taken to hospital.

"They were all conscious and their lives are not in danger," the local emergency service said on its website.

The crash disrupted traffic on the main railway connecting Prague and Warsaw, police said in a tweet.



















