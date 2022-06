Blinken says 'world horrified' by Russia strike on Ukraine mall

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken voiced horror Monday at Russia's deadly strike on a crowded mall in central Ukraine and vowed to hold Moscow responsible.

"The world is horrified by Russia's missile strike today, which hit a crowded Ukrainian shopping mall -- the latest in a string of atrocities," Blinken wrote on Twitter.

"We will continue to support our Ukrainian partners and hold Russia, including those responsible for atrocities, to account."