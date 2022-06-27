'Barbarism', 'Deplorable': UK PM, UN spokesman react to mall attack

Russia's missile attack on a crowded mall in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kremenchuk demonstrates the "depths of cruelty and barbarism" of Russian leader Vladimir Putin, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said Monday.

"Putin must realise that his behaviour will do nothing but strengthen the resolve that the UK and every other G7 country stand by the Ukraine for as long as it takes," he said.

The United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric has also reacted to the attack, saying that he was concerned about the intensifying fighting in Ukraine and the "deplorable" attack on a shopping mall.

Kremenchuk, the town where the missile strike occurred, had so far been spared direct hits in the conflict, Guterres spokesman Stephane Dujarric said at a daily press briefing.

"It is deplorable, to say the least. Any sort of civilian infrastructure, which includes obviously shopping malls, and civilians should never ever be targeted," Dujarric told reporters.

"We once again stress that the parties are obliged under international humanitarian law to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure," he added.

Dujarric stated he was not able to confirm the strike's death toll.

But Dmytro Lunin, the governor of the Ukrainian region where the missile attack occurred, said at least 10 people were killed and more than 40 injured, and warned the toll was likely to rise.