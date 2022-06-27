Andersson says 'hopeful' NATO talks can be concluded on short notice

Sweden's Prime Minister Magdalena Andersson said on Monday that she has strong hope that talks with Turkiye over the NATO accession can be concluded on short notice.

Andersson said that Sweden will continue to take a firm stance against terrorism adding that it will not be a safe haven for terrorists.

"Our stance regarding PKK is crystal clear. It is listed as a terror organization by the European Union and is regarded as such by Sweden too," the Swedish prime minister said.

"Sweden condemns terrorism in the strongest possible terms and unequivocally commits to fight against terrorists in all its forms and manifestations," she added.