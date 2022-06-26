US President Joe Biden arrives in Munich on eve of G7 summit

US President Joe Biden has arrived in Germany ahead of the G7 summit in Bavaria's Schloss Elmau, on what is his first visit to the country since taking office.



Air Force One landed in Munich late on Saturday night, from where Biden continued to Schloss Elmau in the Bavarian Alps, where the G7 summit begins on Sunday.



Biden is also due to meet for bilateral talks with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, who is hosting the event. The G7 summit, which lasts until Tuesday, will focus on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and its global consequences.



Only last Thursday, the US pledged further arms deliveries to Ukraine worth $450 million, taking the total value of weaponry and other military equipment committed by Washington to Kiev to around $6.1 billion.



