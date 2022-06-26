Explosions rock Ukrainian capital; witnesses report missile attacks

Several explosions were heard in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv on Sunday morning, after which emergency services were deployed to the city's Shevchenko district, Mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram.

"Residents are being rescued and evacuated from two buildings."

The historic district, one of Kyiv's central, is home to a cluster of universities, restaurants and art galleries.



Anton Herashchenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian interior minister, wrote that witnesses had reported missile attacks. It wasn't immediately clear whether there had been any deaths or serious injuries, however.



The fresh strikes come a day after a missile attack on the western Ukrainian city of Sarny, in which at least three people were killed, according to the authorities.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, but abandoned an early advance on Kyiv in the face of fierce resistance bolstered by Western arms.