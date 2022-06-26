Ecuador lifts state of emergency amid protests

Ecuador on Sunday lifted the state of emergency that was imposed in six provinces amid an Indigenous-led strike, a government statement said.

"The President of the Republic, Guillermo Lasso, declared the end of the state of emergency due to serious internal commotion in the provinces of Chimborazo, Tungurahua, Cotopaxi, Pichincha, Pastaza and Imbabura," the statement said.

Ecuador declared the state of emergency on June 17 amid violent protests by Indigenous people demanding cuts in fuel prices .

On June 13, Indigenous groups in Ecuador took to the streets, protesting against the government's economic policies.

The demonstrators blocked roads in the Chimborazo, Cotopaxi, Pastaza, Napo, and Tungurahua provinces, according to the local press.

More than 53 NGOs from various sectors reportedly participated in the demonstrations.

In Ecuador, going through serious economic and social crises in recent years, the government says financial reforms are necessary to revive the economy due to the IMF debt.

Indigenous people in the country account for over 1 million in a population of roughly 18 million.

In 2019, riot police faced many Indigenous groups that were protesting against former President Lenin Moreno's austerity measures, forcing him to withdraw his plans to raise fuel prices.

President Lasso said authorities will not allow "political groups to destabilize Ecuador, profit from the chaos, and paralyze the country."

Indigenous leaders warned that the protests will continue until Lasso gives in to their demands.



