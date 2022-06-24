News World Zelensky says Ukraine is not a buffer between the West and Russia

"Today it is recognised that Ukraine is not a bridge, not a pillow between the West and Russia, not a buffer between Europe and Asia, not a sphere of influence," Zelensky said in a video address to Ukrainians on Friday.

Published June 24,2022

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky greeted his country's status as a candidate to join the European Union as a turning point in a video address released on Friday.



"Ukraine is not a bridge, not a cushion between the West and Russia, not a buffer between Europe and Asia, not a sphere of influence, not a grey zone, not a transit country," he said.



Ukraine is a "future equal partner for at least 27 EU countries," he said; no longer a "third country" but will become a member of the European Union.



The decision will change history, parliamentary leader Ruslan Stefanchuk said in the video. "We cannot change geography. Russia will continue to be our neighbour." But in this case, history has defeated geography, he said.



As a candidate country, Ukraine has new prospects, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said, with "access to new EU financial assistance programmes."



He expressed hopes for new investments and jobs. "From now on, our state will not only adopt the European experience, but can also influence the industrial policy of the European Union," he said, greeting Ukraine's integration process as irreversible.



















