U.S. announces additional $450M in security assistance to Ukraine

The U.S. is sending an additional $450 million in security assistance to Ukraine in what Washington said will help Kyiv defend its democracy in the face of Russia's war.

White House National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications, John Kirby, said the package contains weapons and equipment, including new High Mobility Artillery Rocket systems, additional ammunition for the artillery systems that have already been provided and patrol boats to help Ukraine defend its coast and waterways.

"This is the 13th time that President (Joe) Biden has authorized a presidential drawdown package during this crisis," Kirby said Thursday at a White House news conference.

Since Feb. 24, when Russia launched the war on Ukraine, the U.S. has provided Ukraine with approximately $6.1 billion in assistance.

"The United States will continue to bolster Ukraine's defenses and support its sovereignty and territorial integrity," said Kirby.

More than 4,600 civilians have been killed in Ukraine since the war began.

Around 15 million people have been forced to flee their homes, with more than 8 million moving to neighboring countries, according to UN data.