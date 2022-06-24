Türkiye neutralized 18 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" a total of 18 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, near the Turkish border, the National Defense Ministry said Friday.

The terrorists were targeted in the zones of Operation Peace Spring, Olive Branch, and Euphrates Shield by Turkish soldiers, the ministry said in a statement.

In a separate operation, Türkiye neutralized a so-called leader of the PKK terrorist organization in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said Friday.

Delal Azizoglu, a PKK terrorist who is known for organizing illegal activities across Europe under the codename Raperin, was targeted in the Sulaymaniyah district of northern Iraq by Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization (MIT), said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

After joining the PKK in 1992, she took part in the terrorist organization's armed forces in Türkiye's southeastern province of Diyarbakir.

She is also responsible for structuring the terror group across Europe.

Additionally, Turkish security forces also neutralized two PKK terrorists in Türkiye's southeastern province of Siirt as part of Operation Eren Abluka-17 Martyr Gendarmerie Specialist Sergeant Ercan OZCAN, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

The statement further said one of the terrorists targeted on June 19, 2022 was among the PKK's so-called leaders and acted as a miner for the group. Sukran Alp, codenamed Arin, was wanted in the gray category of the Interior Ministry's list.

The list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.



