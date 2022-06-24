Turkish envoy vows to take Türkiye-Argentina ties to new heights

Türkiye and Argentina have excellent relations, said the Turkish ambassador in Buenos Aires, pledging to strengthen bilateral ties in all spheres, including trade and tourism.

"There is an excellent relationship between Türkiye and Argentina. There are no political or other problems," Ambassador Şefik Vural Altay told reporters after a panel discussion organized by Türkiye's Communications Directorate in Buenos Aires.

"We are very pleased to see that both sides have the political will to strengthen these bilateral relations in all areas."

Türkiye attaches great importance to boosting its commercial and economic relations with Argentina, the envoy said, adding that bilateral trade increased significantly last year, exceeding $1 billion, including the services sector.

Stressing the importance of Turkish television productions in cultural diplomacy, he said people desire to learn more about Turkish culture and are visiting Türkiye frequently.

To capitalize on this growing interest, Ankara will hold an opening ceremony of a cultural center in Buenos Aires in July, Altay said.

The center is already conducting Turkish language classes for Argentines, he said, adding that the aim of all of these efforts is to foster closer bonds between the people of the two countries.