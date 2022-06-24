Three dead after fresh Ecuador protest clashes, despite govt concession

Police in Ecuador's capital fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse Indigenous protesters who tried to storm congress, as the country's crippling cost-of-living demonstrations left another three dead, according to a rights group.

The latest deaths brought the overall toll from the 11 days of protests to six, according to the Alliance of Human Rights Organizations, which recorded three fatalities between Monday and Wednesday.

Protesters had earlier won a concession from the Ecuadoran government when President Guillermo Lasso, isolating because of a Covid-19 infection, granted them access to a cultural center emblematic of the Indigenous struggle that had been commandeered by police over the weekend.

Later in the day, however, a group of Indigenous protesters led by women headed towards congress, only to be pushed back by police as violent clashes broke out.

Police fired tear gas, while protesters threw rocks, fireworks and Molotov cocktails.

"This is a very bad sign, given we asked our base to march peacefully," said protest leader Leonidas Iza.

Thursday's clashes, which spread to a neighboring park, left a 39-year-old protester dead by gunfire, according to the Alliance. A young man died nearby, and in Caspigasi, on the outskirts of Quito, an Indigenous community member died during confrontations with the military.

The armed forces said on Thursday that members of the military providing security for a food convoy were "assaulted by a violent group" in Caspigasi, resulting in 17 soldiers being seriously injured.

An estimated 14,000 protesters are taking part in the mass show of discontent, with about 10,000 of them in Quito, which is under a night-time curfew.

Six of the country's 24 provinces are under a state of emergency.

The protesters' demands include a cut in already subsidized fuel prices, which have risen sharply in recent months, as well as jobs, food price controls, and more public spending on healthcare and education.

'FOR THE SAKE OF DIALOGUE'

Francisco Jimenez, Ecuador's minister of government, announced the concession granting access to the cultural center earlier Thursday, saying it was made "for the sake of dialogue and peace."

The aim, he said, was "to stop roadblocks, violent demonstrations, and attacks."

The protesters hailed the move.

"It is a triumph of the struggle," Iza proclaimed over a megaphone, advancing on the center with hundreds of others in a jubilant mood.

The Alliance of Human Rights Organizations said a 38-year-old man died on Wednesday in the southern town of Tarqui in clashes between protesters and police, whom it accused of violent tactics.

Dozens of people have also been injured in the countrywide demonstrations, which Indigenous groups have vowed to continue until their demands are met.

The police said the man had died of a medical condition that occurred "in the context of the demonstrations."

Two other people died on Monday and Tuesday, according to the Alliance, which also reported 92 wounded and 94 civilians arrested in 11 days of protests.

Officials say 117 police personnel and soldiers have been injured.

On Wednesday night, about 300 protesters occupied a power plant in southern Ecuador and briefly took its operators hostage, authorities said.

Ecuador, a small South American country riddled with drug trafficking and related violence, has been hard hit by rising inflation, unemployment and poverty -- all exacerbated by the pandemic.

$50 MILLION DAILY LOSSES

The protests, which have involved the burning of tires and tree branches by vocal marchers brandishing sticks, spears and makeshift shields, have paralyzed the capital and severely harmed the economy with barricades on key roads.

The government has rejected demands to lift the state of emergency imposed in response to the sometimes violent demonstrations called by the powerful Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie).

"I cry to see so many people mistreated by this... government," protester Cecilia, an 80-year-old who did not give her full name, told AFP as she marched with an Ecuadoran flag and a banner reading: "Lasso, liar."

Conaie led two weeks of protests in 2019 in which 11 people died and more than 1,000 were injured, causing economic losses of about $800 million before the then-president abandoned plans to reduce fuel price subsidies.

Lasso's government has ruled out cutting fuel prices this time, as it would cost the state an unaffordable $1 billion per year.

Conaie -- credited with ending three presidencies between 1997 and 2005 -- insists the state of emergency be lifted before it will negotiate, but the government has said this "would leave the capital defenseless."

It was unclear whether the group was ready to negotiate after Thursday's concession.

Official data showed the economy was losing about $50 million per day due to the protests, not counting production of oil -- the country's main export product -- which has also been affected.

Producers of flowers, another of Ecuador's main exports, have complained their wares are rotting as trucks cannot reach their destinations.