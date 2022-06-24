Taiwan reports first monkeypox case

Taiwan on Friday reported its first monkeypox case, which was imported from Germany.



Chuang Jen-hsaing, deputy director-general of Taiwan's Centres for Disease Control (CDC), said late Friday that the CDC will report the case to the World Health Organization (WHO).



In Asia, the viral disease has been recently reported in Singapore and South Korea.



According to the CDC, the monkeypox patient, a Taiwanese male in his 20s, returned to Taiwan on June 16 after six months of study in Germany.



On June 20, the patient began to develop symptoms including a fever, sore throat, muscle pain, swollen lymph nodes in the groin, and a skin rash.



The CDC on Friday confirmed the monkeypox infection, marking the first such case in Taiwan. The patient is currently quarantined in hospital.



At least 19 close contacts' health will be monitored until July 13, the CDC said.

